LETTER: The NBA and social justice

JOHN LOCHER/REVIEW-JOURNAL

Editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez without a doubt excels at his craft. But in Wednesday’s Review-Journal, Mr. Ramirez again shows his lack of understanding of racial and social justice protests in America.

In his drawing and commentary, Mr. Ramirez condemns NBA players for not making “Free Hong Kong” one of the social justice slogans emblazed on their jerseys when league play resumes. Why should the players involve themselves in the politics of another country? The geo-political situation in Hong Kong is about governance, not structural and systemic problems of racial and economic equality and unfettered police brutality in America being protested in the NBA.