LETTER: The never-ending robocalls

My husband and I are seniors and have lived in Nevada for more than 40 years. During the past two weeks we have received robo calls every morning, which we ignore. However, one call said “sunrise hospital” and one said “Las Vegas Metro Police.”

I had to answer both, fearing to hear of a family accident or worse. But the machine said something about the use of talcum powder and cancer.

Is there no way to stop these calls? We do not need to get stressed this way.