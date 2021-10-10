65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: The never-ending robocalls

Yvonne Goldstein Las Vegas
October 9, 2021 - 11:54 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

My husband and I are seniors and have lived in Nevada for more than 40 years. During the past two weeks we have received robo calls every morning, which we ignore. However, one call said “sunrise hospital” and one said “Las Vegas Metro Police.”

I had to answer both, fearing to hear of a family accident or worse. But the machine said something about the use of talcum powder and cancer.

Is there no way to stop these calls? We do not need to get stressed this way.

MOST READ
1
Mexican restaurant closing on Strip
Mexican restaurant closing on Strip
2
Former Raiders great admits comment could cost Gruden his job
Former Raiders great admits comment could cost Gruden his job
3
Dream hotel-casino landing next to Las Vegas airport
Dream hotel-casino landing next to Las Vegas airport
4
Iconic Italian restaurant closing Strip location
Iconic Italian restaurant closing Strip location
5
Mutant of delta variant blamed for Nevada man’s rapid reinfection
Mutant of delta variant blamed for Nevada man’s rapid reinfection
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST