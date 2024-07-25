LETTER: The new democracy

So the Democrats get their way, removing President Joe Biden from the presidential race because they determined he will lose. For the past few years, liberals have been railing against President Donald Trump as a threat to democracy. By removing Mr. Biden, they disenfranchise more than 14 million voters who overwhelmingly chose him to be their nominee. In their new democracy, the Democratic National Committee will determine the nominee, primary voters be damned. As such, is there any point in the Democratic Party holding any primaries in the future?