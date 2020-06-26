LETTER: The NFL and the national anthem, Part II

Colin Kaepernick (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Personally, I hope the NFL season fades into nonexistence this year. Not that I don’t like a good sporting event, but I’m already tired of hearing about the renewed controversy surrounding the players kneeling or not kneeling during the national anthem. Being a veteran, I especially take issue with these overpaid social justice warriors kneeling while our military members stand near them in respect.

The latest spin to justify kneeling is that it is to protest injustice in America and in “no way is meant to disrespect the flag.” Well, many of us may agree with the grievance part, but we find the protest methodology disrespectful. What about us? Could the players admit for just one minute that they are not the center of the universe and perhaps some of us find some things as important as they do?

Do we need to march and occupy a few NFL lockerrooms for our point to be heard?

There is really a simple solution that should appease both sides of this controversy. It takes an average of 96 seconds to sing the national anthem. All players should stand and respect the anthem and the flag. Period. No exceptions. Guys like me can live with that. If some players want to make their injustices forefront at NFL games, how about as the teams line up on the field for the opening kickoff, there is a 96-second delay during which they can kneel, stand, scratch or whatever they want to get their grievances on display? I can live with that as well.

If the players truly want me to believe that the flag is not an integral part of their protest, then they should prove it.