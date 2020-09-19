LETTER: The NFL and the national anthem, Part II

Chicago Bears' Akiem Hicks (96); Kyle Fuller (23); Roy Robertson-Harris (95), Brent Urban (92); Bilal Nichols (98); John Jenkins (90) and Cody Whitehair (65) listen during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

I wondered what would wake up these spoiled boys with their multimillion-dollar bodies who play their favorite game for a living. A light bulb came on. Bring out a few wounded warriors accompanying the American flag and the vocalist at each game. Better yet, a wounded warrior who can sing the anthem. Maybe this will open the eyes of players and protesters to the severity of the military’s sacrifice that they willingly made going in in order to maintain the freedom that we have in this wonderful, not perfect, country.