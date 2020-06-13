87°F
Letters

LETTER: The number of Trump ‘lies’ is greatly exaggerated

Richard Pulsifer Henderson
June 12, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In his June 6 letter, Charles Parrish writes about President Donald Trump and his “18,000 misstatements and outright lies.” The president has been in office for about 1,200 days. That would mean 15 lies per day every day. One lie every 96 minutes. That in itself is an example of the classic “big lie,” defined as telling an outrageous lie often enough and loud enough that eventually everyone believes it.

So, Mr. Parrish, tell me the 15 lies that you personally know that the president committed just yesterday. But understand that a lie is a deliberately inaccurate statement. A mere difference of opinion does not count as a lie. And be prepared to be countered with the voluminous lies of Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schummer, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Joe Biden and the whole rabid anti-Trump crowd.

Is Mr. Trump ever wrong? Of course. No one is perfect. Does he tell some lies? I’m not there, so I cannot be certain — but he is a politician after all, as are all of the aforementioned. But 18,000? Look up the word “hyperbole.”

