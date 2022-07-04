LETTER: The Oakland A’s are poorly run

I am as big a baseball fan as the next, but I am not willing to have a club here that has been poorly managed in their previous home.

Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano hits a foul ball against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

I just finished reading the “A’s ownership not doing any good for the state of the game” article in the June 27 Review-Journal. Anyone who pays attention to baseball knows the A’s don’t keep their good players around for the big paydays they deserve.

I realize this city wants a club badly. I am as big a baseball fan as the next, but I am not willing to have a club here that has been poorly managed in its previous home. And no taxpayer funds should be used in any way, shape or form, especially in this economy. It is the last thing the county should be considering.