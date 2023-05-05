62°F
Letters

LETTER: The Oakland A’s are what we got

John Fields Henderson
May 4, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
Oakland Athletics second baseman Zach Gelof takes the field before a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds during Big League Weekend at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

In response to Sam Gordon’s Sunday column on the Oakland A’s re-location:

It’s probably fair to say many locals in a perfect world would prefer an expansion MLB team similar to the expansion Vegas Golden Knights. But Mr. Gordon advocates rejecting the bid of the A’s to move here by not allowing any kind of tax incentive.

Given both the A’s and the MLB commissioner want the A’s to move here, if Nevada rejected the move, they would not forgive us, and we could forget getting any MLB team for years, if not decades.

