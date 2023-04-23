LETTER: The Oakland A’s buy stadium property in Las Vegas

If ownership wants to move to Las Vegas, there shouldn’t be one penny of tax dollars used for the stadium. Period. Let billionaire owners foot their own bill.

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

In response to your Thursday story about the Oakland A’s purchasing property west of the Strip near Tropicana and Interstate 15:

As I write this, the A’s are 3-16 on the season. Ownership has no interest in paying for quality talent. The team consistently trades good young players before they are eligible for the big money in a contract. For years the stadium in Oakland has been known for being the worst stadium to play in. Ownership had no interest in improving it.

