LETTER: The Obamacare pandemic subsidy sunset was a Democratic idea
Why have they changed their minds?
It would be helpful if our Nevada Democrat representatives explained why they voted “yes” to sunset the increased Obamacare subsidies at the end of 2025 and now have changed their minds. They all voted for this in 2021 by approving the Inflation Reduction Act. Yet now they are crying foul because the subsidies are ending. Why is it now a GOP problem? Please explain why you feel you should not have voted the way you did.