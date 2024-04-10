65°F
Letters

LETTER: The one thing you don’t want to do with Donald Trump

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Carol Ann Kimble Las Vegas
April 9, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I found it amusing, as reported in the Review-Journal, that two co-founders of the Trump Media & Technology Group, Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss are being sued by Donald Trump. Mr. Trump alleges that they should forfeit their stock in his new media company because they set it up improperly. Of course, this allegation was filed after Mr. Litinsky and Mr. Moss had filed a February lawsuit to prevent Mr. Trump from taking steps to sharply reduce their combined 8.6 percent stake in Trump media. Imagine that.

Is there anyone left on the planet who actually thinks that it would be a good idea to partner with Donald Trump? Oh, wait. I forgot about all the staff from the past Trump administration, the hesitant members of Congress, the eager insurrectionists, the publicity-seeking attorneys representing him and the huge number of MAGA supporters. As Maya Angelou says, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

