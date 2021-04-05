77°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: The ‘Oprah’ show comes to Carson City

Sue Jerrems Las Vegas
April 4, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Reno Assemblywoman Sarah Peters
Reno Assemblywoman Sarah Peters (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I read about Assemblywoman Sarah Peters’ little stand-up routine announcing she is pansexual. Have our legislative halls become the new form of exhibitionism or reality TV? Really, do I care who she sleeps with? Not even slightly. So what was her point, aside from trying to garner a little attention? Or perhaps she wants to jump on the victim bandwagon.

I frankly find it appalling that she can promote sexual promiscuity under the guise of homosexuality when the two are so vastly different. Homosexuals do not choose to be attracted to the same sex. This kind of announcement degrades the reality of what homosexuals are and what they have experienced. It does not help anyone.

Keep your personal proclivities private and act with decorum. The Nevada Legislature is not the “Oprah” show.

MOST READ
1
$207K bingo jackpot hits in western Las Vegas Valley
$207K bingo jackpot hits in western Las Vegas Valley
2
Ann-Margret’s Elvis memories, ‘We just had a great time together’
Ann-Margret’s Elvis memories, ‘We just had a great time together’
3
Older gamblers starting to ‘trickle back’ to Las Vegas casinos
Older gamblers starting to ‘trickle back’ to Las Vegas casinos
4
‘When he kicked it, it sounded like a bomb went off.’
‘When he kicked it, it sounded like a bomb went off.’
5
2 killed after wrong-way crash in Summerlin
2 killed after wrong-way crash in Summerlin
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: Joe Biden and tax increases
Bruce Feher Las Vegas

Why doesn’t Mr. Biden just keep printing $100 bills so tax increases aren’t necessary?

Construction crews with Southwest Gas and ELM Locating and Utility Services work to repair a ga ...
LETTER: Ceasing to use natural gas will drive up energy costs
Bernadette Rollins Las Vegas

As a senior citizen on a fixed income, how would Nevada’s plan to transition away from natural gas as part of its climate strategy affect me and the others like me who have gas-connected houses?

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Media pushes narrative in Atlanta shooting
Robert Webb Las Vegas

The reporting on the Atlanta spa murders is an example of how far the mainstream media stray from the truth and how damaging that can be.

The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. (Courtesy ...
LETTER: Nevada should keep the death penalty
Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas

I see from the Sunday Review-Journal that Nevada legislators are at it again in an attempt to eliminate the death penalty.