LETTER: The ‘Oprah’ show comes to Carson City

Reno Assemblywoman Sarah Peters (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I read about Assemblywoman Sarah Peters’ little stand-up routine announcing she is pansexual. Have our legislative halls become the new form of exhibitionism or reality TV? Really, do I care who she sleeps with? Not even slightly. So what was her point, aside from trying to garner a little attention? Or perhaps she wants to jump on the victim bandwagon.

I frankly find it appalling that she can promote sexual promiscuity under the guise of homosexuality when the two are so vastly different. Homosexuals do not choose to be attracted to the same sex. This kind of announcement degrades the reality of what homosexuals are and what they have experienced. It does not help anyone.

Keep your personal proclivities private and act with decorum. The Nevada Legislature is not the “Oprah” show.