Letters

LETTER: The optics of a free jet for Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
President Donald Trump waves after speaking. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
LETTER: North Law Vegas city manager gets nice bonus after a year.
Chris Hukill Henderson
May 18, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

So the Democrats and others are all worried about the free jet that Qatar offered the United States. A gift from an ally would normally be considered a nice gesture and a good sign of an improving relationship between countries, as in the Statue of Liberty, for example. In this case, however, some people think that the optics are a problem.

Why would a sane person think that optics matter in this day and age?

Take a good look at the “optics” of what this country endured during the Biden administration. The DOGE team is bringing a lot of this to light now, but we can all remember what everyone had to go through with the obvious corruption of the Biden family, the military incompetence and the promotion of illegal immigration and other forms of voter harvesting.

So now optics matter?

I, for one, welcome a gift to the United States that can be used temporarily until Boeing can deliver the overbudget and late replacements for our current Air Force One fleet. If you pay taxes, you should also care — and damn the optics.

LETTER: North Law Vegas city manager gets nice bonus after a year.
Eric Riccardi Las Vegas

Thank you for your May 10 story, “NLV manager gets bonus after positive review.” It’s good to know the new North Las Vegas City Manager Micaela Moore is doing such a good job after her first year since being promoted from city attorney. Her $17,000 bonus was approved 4-0 by the North Las Vegas City Council. This atop a $340,000 annual salary. I suppose that wasn’t incentive enough to perform well in the new position.

