LETTER: The pandemic and Nevada’s dismal ACT scores
Didn’t other states have the same issues?
The headline in Thursday Review-Journal reads “Nevada students score lowest.” This was a reference to scores on the ACT college admissions test by high school students. The article went on to describe this occurrence as “the latest evidence of the enormity of learning disruption during the pandemic.” That sounds like a plausible explanation for Nevada’s poor performance, but didn’t the other 49 states experience the same pandemic?