85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: The pandemic and Nevada’s dismal ACT scores

Jimmy Wike Mesquite
October 17, 2022 - 1:39 pm
 
Students are sitting in classroom and writing a test
Students are sitting in classroom and writing a test

The headline in Thursday Review-Journal reads “Nevada students score lowest.” This was a reference to scores on the ACT college admissions test by high school students. The article went on to describe this occurrence as “the latest evidence of the enormity of learning disruption during the pandemic.” That sounds like a plausible explanation for Nevada’s poor performance, but didn’t the other 49 states experience the same pandemic?

MOST READ
1
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
2
Barry Manilow closing in on Elvis’ Las Vegas show record
Barry Manilow closing in on Elvis’ Las Vegas show record
3
VICTOR JOECKS: Henderson hides crime surge from residents
VICTOR JOECKS: Henderson hides crime surge from residents
4
Pipeline’s end brings relief to eastern Nevada — for now
Pipeline’s end brings relief to eastern Nevada — for now
5
CARTOON: Dangerous dictator
CARTOON: Dangerous dictator
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST