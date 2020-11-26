LETTER: The pause is worse than the lockdown

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A lockdown by any other name is still a lockdown (“Sisolak calls for ‘pause’,” Monday Review-Journal). Gov. Steve Sisolak must think Nevadans are idiots. He calls it a pause, but it is even more restrictive than his first lockdowns.

It’s our fault this would-be dictator does whatever he wants. The Europeans at least protest the lockdowns. We Americans, who are the champions of freedom all over the world, gave up our own freedom without a whimper.