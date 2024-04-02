57°F
Letters

LETTER: The peacock shows its true colors

Former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
LETTER: Here's who's to blame for Nevada housing 'crisis'
LETTER: A plan for Metro and bad drivers
LETTER: Robots may work for free …
LETTER: Taxes and your 'fair share'
Don Perry Las Vegas
April 1, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel didn’t even make it to the air on NBC. I guess if you are an NBC anchor, you have the right to decide whom your company hires. The fear that the NBC anchors had of a single Republican expressing her opinion on air was palpable.

I guess if you are an anchor at this company, you are also in charge of hiring and firing. I wonder how that would play in the majority of most workplaces — not well, I suspect. Imagine if one of our local anchors took this tack.

Shame on NBC. Your slip is showing. Your utter disdain for anyone expressing an opinion even remotely right of your leftist agenda is obvious and is reflected in your dismal viewer ratings.

LETTER: Losing weight with a pill
Nazia Junejo Las Vegas The writer is a local medical doctor.

Since the FDA approved GLP1 agents for obesity, there seems to have evolved a mushrooming business via consumer exploitation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: World War III looms
BJ Resop Las Vegas

If we don’t stop Putin, the results could be disastrous.

LETTER: GOP headed for November debacle
LETTER: Ask yourself: Are you better off now than three years ago?
LETTER: Appeasing Putin is a recipe for disaster
LETTER: Democrats for democracy?
LETTER: Biden's Gaza pier plan
LETTER: Hold teachers accountable