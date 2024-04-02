LETTER: The peacock shows its true colors

Former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel didn’t even make it to the air on NBC. I guess if you are an NBC anchor, you have the right to decide whom your company hires. The fear that the NBC anchors had of a single Republican expressing her opinion on air was palpable.

I guess if you are an anchor at this company, you are also in charge of hiring and firing. I wonder how that would play in the majority of most workplaces — not well, I suspect. Imagine if one of our local anchors took this tack.

Shame on NBC. Your slip is showing. Your utter disdain for anyone expressing an opinion even remotely right of your leftist agenda is obvious and is reflected in your dismal viewer ratings.