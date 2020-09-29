78°F
Letters

LETTER: The perfect crime, Republicans and greedy big business

Brian Terenzini Las Vegas
September 28, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I offer that it’s not the Democrat leadership in Nevada playing politics with the annual holiday influx of cowboys, but rather the cowboys and rodeo event organizers themselves. They’ve been holding us hostage for years, threatening to move to Orlando just last year. I’m sure they were on the phone to Texas officials the minute the casinos closed in March. COVID has provided the perfect cover for the perfect crime for so many Republican, big-business interests.

