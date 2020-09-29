LETTER: The perfect crime, Republicans and greedy big business

Tilden Hooper makes his run during National Finals Rodeo in 2018, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

I offer that it’s not the Democrat leadership in Nevada playing politics with the annual holiday influx of cowboys, but rather the cowboys and rodeo event organizers themselves. They’ve been holding us hostage for years, threatening to move to Orlando just last year. I’m sure they were on the phone to Texas officials the minute the casinos closed in March. COVID has provided the perfect cover for the perfect crime for so many Republican, big-business interests.