LETTER: The perils of AI
What will it want from us?
There’s been a lot of writing lately about the possibility of very advanced artificial intelligence being unleashed on the world. I personally believe that, in as little as five years, it’s virtually a certainty.
Assuming that the AI is ready to take charge, the question for humanity is simply: What would AI want? No one knows, but it seems like the smartest among us might want to give it some thought.
Perhaps what the machines might want would be to experience the world as a biological being might. Difficult, but not impossible. We’ll just have to wait and see.