LETTER: The perils of AI

FILE - The ChatGPT app is seen on an iPhone in New York, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Authorities worldwide are racing to rein in artificial intelligence, including in the European Union, where groundbreaking legislation is set to pass a key hurdle. European Parliament lawmakers are due to vote Wednesday, June 14 on the proposal, along with controversial facial recognition amendments. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

There’s been a lot of writing lately about the possibility of very advanced artificial intelligence being unleashed on the world. I personally believe that, in as little as five years, it’s virtually a certainty.

Assuming that the AI is ready to take charge, the question for humanity is simply: What would AI want? No one knows, but it seems like the smartest among us might want to give it some thought.

Perhaps what the machines might want would be to experience the world as a biological being might. Difficult, but not impossible. We’ll just have to wait and see.