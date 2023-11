AP Photo/John Locher, File

Every two years, thousands of people move into and out of Clark County. Thousands more move to a new address within Clark County. Next October, many ballots will be mailed to the wrong address as a result. The mail boxes of apartment complexes will have ballots littering the ground and stuffed in the waste bins, available to anyone.

Instead of “Vote Early!,” the new motto could be “Vote Early and Often!”