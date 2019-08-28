100°F
Letters

LETTER: The perils of public-sector unions

Janet Raggi Las Vegas
August 27, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

If Victor Joecks’ Sunday column on the teacher strike doesn’t slam people in the face with the realization that no taxpayer-funded entity should be allowed to unionize, nothing will.

How this “tail wagging the dog” came to be is an interesting storyline, but the story must end. Abolish unions in regard to public entities. The fact that Gov. Steve Sisolak wants to allow state workers to collectively bargain is telling — and portends a future being played out in front of everyone.

