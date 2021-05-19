86°F
Letters

LETTER: The pipeline hack portends the future

Forrest Henry North Las Vegas
May 18, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
A customer leaves a Chevron station after it ran out of gasoline, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

In response to the recent pipeline hack:

What’s the big deal about a pipeline shut down? Isn’t that what President Joe Biden did with one of the first executive orders in order to promote the Green New Deal? Heck, the Biden administration’s energy secretary said there’d be no problem if everybody had an electric car. You know, so you can just charge the vehicle at home.

Don’t the Democrats have an infrastructure bill that would strengthen our electric grid and all our infrastructures? You know, with things such as pre-K, health care, foreign aid and electric trains to nowhere.

I can hardly wait until we start getting all the good-paying, Green New Deal jobs. That’s something to look forward to — if you want to pay more, wait in line more and have fewer choices.

