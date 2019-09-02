99°F
Letters

LETTER: The pitfalls of trading liberty for security

Peter Scalisi Las Vegas
September 1, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Ben Franklin said, “He who gives up liberty for security deserves neither.” Recent letter writer Schyler Frost of Henderson must be terrified of liberty since she’s willing to trade it for the false security of being allowed to buy only the number of bullets one’s gun can hold.

Because Ms. Frost wants to take away our Second Amendment rights in that manner, can we take away her First Amendment rights and limit her to 10 or 15 words when she wants to use her right to free speech?

