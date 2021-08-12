90°F
Letters

LETTER: The politics of Washington pork

P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas
August 11, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

Hidden in the Review-Journal’s astute Aug. 5 editorial, “Democrats embrace billions in new corporate welfare,” was this little gem: “The pork and subsidies are an inevitable byproduct of the political process and should be kept to a minimum.” Maybe not.

In reality perhaps the “pork and subsidies” should be eliminated entirely. If they are not, then we can look forward to yet more “inevitable byproducts of the political process” — the fleecing of the American taxpayer by greedy politicians and their handlers.

Time-honored tradition? Pretty lame excuse for a form of political blackmail that can wreak financial havoc on any well-intended societal changes. Will current or future politicians ever consider forgoing this practice? Heck, you already know the answer to that.

