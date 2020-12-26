44°F
LETTER: The president’s widespread appeal explained

Stan Loewenkamp Las Vegas
December 25, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
In response to John Dombek’s recent letter on President Donald Trump’s appeal:

I’m 80 and have voted in every election since I was 21. Mr. Trump was the first non-politician to run for president as a concerned businessman. Mr. Trump was the first president to do or attempt to do what he said he wanted to accomplish while campaigning. From Mr. Dombek’s list of adjectives, Mr. Trump is “genuine.” He is honest and concerned for others. He was wealthy when elected and did not become wealthy as an elected official.

