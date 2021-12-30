LETTER: The problem with government

House Television via AP

What liberals and progressives don’t understand is that the government has no money. The only money it gets is what it steals from all Americans disguised as taxes. After it rakes off its take, it wants to continue making unjustified handouts in the form of entitlement programs.

The other thing they don’t understand is that true Americans want to maintain their freedoms and not be dictated to by a bunch of elitists who have become millionaires at the expense of the American taxpayer.