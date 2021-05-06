82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: The problem with nuclear power as clean energy

Chip Henry Las Vegas
May 5, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Members of a congressional tour make their way through the south portal of Yucca Mountain near ...
Members of a congressional tour make their way through the south portal of Yucca Mountain near Mercury. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In response to recent commentaries and editorials about climate change and nuclear power: Did we find a way to get rid of nuclear waste? There’s no need for Yucca Mountain or anything like it?

Seriously, how can we think nuclear is the answer when we have no solutions to the waste? We can always just ship it to another state and sweep it under the rug.

MOST READ
1
Daniel Negreanu says Phil Hellmuth getting own ‘Poker Brat’ medicine
Daniel Negreanu says Phil Hellmuth getting own ‘Poker Brat’ medicine
2
Groom accused of raping woman in Las Vegas hotel room on wedding day
Groom accused of raping woman in Las Vegas hotel room on wedding day
3
UNLV grad fatally injured at work site was engaged to be married
UNLV grad fatally injured at work site was engaged to be married
4
Woman struck, killed after lying down in street
Woman struck, killed after lying down in street
5
Raiders think they found natural pass rusher in Malcolm Koonce
Raiders think they found natural pass rusher in Malcolm Koonce
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Asian hate crimes, Congress and higher education
Thomas Marvin Boulder City

Victor Joecks’ April 28 column claimed that opposition by Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen to a Republican amendment to the Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Bill was tantamount to supporting discrimination in higher education.

Clark County Government Center. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Nevada counties get more control in pandemic
John Burke Henderson

Your April 27 editorial rightly suggests that Gov. Steve Sisolak pass more control of COVID restrictions to Clark County, as has since been done. This, however, does not mean the pandemic is over.