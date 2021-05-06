LETTER: The problem with nuclear power as clean energy

Did we find a way to get rid of nuclear waste? There’s no need for Yucca Mountain or anything like it?

Members of a congressional tour make their way through the south portal of Yucca Mountain near Mercury. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In response to recent commentaries and editorials about climate change and nuclear power: Did we find a way to get rid of nuclear waste? There’s no need for Yucca Mountain or anything like it?

Seriously, how can we think nuclear is the answer when we have no solutions to the waste? We can always just ship it to another state and sweep it under the rug.