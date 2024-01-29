LETTER: The problem with red-light cameras

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I read the Wednesday letter from C. Corbin on traffic cameras. I agree with his statement that we need cameras. Unfortunately, in some cities they removed cameras because they found that the company which owns the cameras rigged the system so it would trigger the camera a second or two earlier than the red light in order to collect more fees. If we use cameras, government transportation officials must monitor this system. It is a good idea, but it can be abused.