57°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: The problem with red-light cameras

Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson
January 28, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I read the Wednesday letter from C. Corbin on traffic cameras. I agree with his statement that we need cameras. Unfortunately, in some cities they removed cameras because they found that the company which owns the cameras rigged the system so it would trigger the camera a second or two earlier than the red light in order to collect more fees. If we use cameras, government transportation officials must monitor this system. It is a good idea, but it can be abused.

MOST READ
1
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We are not going to allow this horror to continue’ — PHOTOS
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We are not going to allow this horror to continue’ — PHOTOS
2
VICTOR JOECKS: Body camera footage undercuts ACLU’s claims in Durango High School incident
VICTOR JOECKS: Body camera footage undercuts ACLU’s claims in Durango High School incident
3
3 dead in apparent drug overdoses at downtown hotel identified as Texas residents
3 dead in apparent drug overdoses at downtown hotel identified as Texas residents
4
Fontainebleau Las Vegas names new president
Fontainebleau Las Vegas names new president
5
CARTOON: The best laid plans gang aft agley
CARTOON: The best laid plans gang aft agley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - The top of water intake valve No. 1 is now visible in Lake Mead. (Southern Nevada Water ...
LETTER: Local water resource plan leaves much to be desired
Laura McSwain Las Vegas The writer is president the Water Fairness Coalition Inc.

Only a few paragraphs in the resource plan are dedicated to the the opportunities available for the water security necessary to grow and prosper without destroying quality of life.

More stories
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver who ran red light, police say
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver who ran red light, police say
Taylor Swift K.C.-to-Las Vegas flights launched
Taylor Swift K.C.-to-Las Vegas flights launched
Chiefs to make themselves at home at Raiders HQ for Super Bowl
Chiefs to make themselves at home at Raiders HQ for Super Bowl
Las Vegas Super Bowl exec to Taylor Swift: ‘We can’t wait to welcome her’
Las Vegas Super Bowl exec to Taylor Swift: ‘We can’t wait to welcome her’
‘Good time to refresh’: Bye week comes at perfect time for Knights
‘Good time to refresh’: Bye week comes at perfect time for Knights
Famed Super Bowl artist to appear on Strip
Famed Super Bowl artist to appear on Strip