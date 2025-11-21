51°F
LETTER: The problem with those who leave high-tax states for Nevada

Brian Freymueller Henderson
November 20, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I read with interest the column by Anahit Baghshetsyan about how the election of Zohran Mamdani in New York City could be an economic boon for Nevada (Sunday commentary). The writer made some valid points about how the people fleeing New York could help out the economy by bringing businesses here.

But one point Mr. Baghshetsyan left out was what would happen, given New York City is massively Democratic, if a flood of people left there for here but then voted here how they did there.

People fleeing New York City or any other high-tax, high-cost-of-living locale are welcome here. But they should remember why they left when they vote here.

