LETTER: The problem with traffic camera tickets

I recently read another article about traffic fatalities in the valley and how red-light cameras will help end the slaughter. So if I understand correctly, the camera will catch you running a red light and/or speeding. You will then receive, in the mail, a ticket for the infraction. Really? So who will make certain the fine is paid and the person who committed the infraction will slow down and think twice before running another red light?

These types of offenders are probably the same people who have multiple DUIs and are still driving. Who goes after these people? There’s a good bet the tickets will never be paid and no lesson will be learned.

Unless there is strict enforcement — and I mean someone actually going after these perpetrators — then spending the money on this system will probably not net as much benefit as proponents are saying.