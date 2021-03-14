LETTER: The problems with Nevada’s economic diversification efforts

State officials fail to address that the Clark County School District ranks at or near the bottom of public school systems nationwide.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s proposal for tech companies to set up their own “city-like zones” as a means of diversifying the Nevada economy fails to address two key elements: a well-educated Nevada workforce and superior public schools for families relocating to Nevada.

Since I moved to the area in 2006, I have read numerous tax incentive proposals to encourage companies to relocate to our area to diversify our gaming- and hospitality dependent economy. The greater Las Vegas area offers numerous advantages for business relocation, including weather, infrastructure, housing, entertainment and no state income tax.

However, state officials fail to address that the Clark County School District ranks at or near the bottom of public school systems nationwide. I have always wondered why major business owners throughout the valley are not demanding that the district produce students capable of contributing to a diversified economy. And I ask myself: Why would someone move their business and employees to an area where public school education is not a priority?

Maybe it is time for the governor to address the problem that really holds us back.