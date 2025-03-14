LETTER: The public schools need competition

Donald Trump will take care of the short term to make America great again. He will make our industries competitive again. Fair competition is at the heart of his beliefs. Competition creates the best in class in every endeavor. Sports is perhaps the fairest merit-based business; only the best survive.

But what U.S. institution lacks any real competition and spends billions of dollars with horrible results? The American public education monopoly.

We will not be able to sustain long-term American greatness with mediocre K-12 schools. We must allow competition and school choice. How can any elected official ignore the abysmal results and continue to throw more money into a failed monopoly? Every U.S. community that has given parents a choice has seen the public schools improve. Let’s give our Nevada students and their parents a choice. The time is right now.