LETTER: The Raiders flex their muscles with new stadium

Jim Olson Bunkerville
January 23, 2020 - 4:38 pm
 

So the Raiders want to keep their new sandbox to themselves (Jan. 18 Review-Journal). Is anyone, including the governor, delusional enough to think the Davis family and the NFL are going to treat UNLV like any more then hired help? The Raiders are sending a message: This is our playpen, and we set the rules.

UNLV needs to start looking for a spot for a stadium or gut and remodel Sam Boyd. If anyone thinks sharing a stadium with an NFL team will work, ask Minnesota. The divorce is coming, it’s just a matter of when.

