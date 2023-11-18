57°F
Letters

LETTER: The Rancho High School killing and race

Tom Townsend Las Vegas
November 17, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

I would not mind if less emphasis were placed on race in this country, in this world, in the media, etc. But whenever a white person commits a murder or any other crime against a non-white person, it becomes the focal point of the story. So, in fairness, shouldn’t the same be true in all cases, including those in which whites are the victim of non-whites?

The Review-Journal’s Thursday lead story is yet another example where bias and discrimination preclude equal treatment of this injustice. Nowhere except toward the end of the piece is there even the slightest hint that it might have been a gang of non-whites that allegedly beat a white youth to death.

I am disappointed that the Review-Journal would contribute to such an outrage.

