89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: The real immigration debate

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
More Stories
President Joe Biden. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Longing for the days of Donald Trump
Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Kamala tries to stay in hiding
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: School board should hold off on new superintendent selection
Rep. Steven Horsford (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Pols try to outdo each other with handouts
David Antonini Las Vegas
September 27, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Let me start by talking about the debate I wish we were having: What levels of immigration are sustainable for a country? How should the United States go about crafting solutions to immigration that acknowledges the need to uphold our immigration laws while also trying to uphold the spirit of America that has always welcomed immigrants? How much of a strain do immigrants place on public resources such as health care and education?

Now here is the debate we’re having: Are Haitian immigrants in Ohio eating the pets of locals? (They aren’t.) Why were illegal Haitian migrants “dumped” into Springfield, Ohio? (They weren’t. They’re here legally under a program called “temporary protected status” and they came to Springfield over the past few years seeking jobs. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden did not “wave a magic wand.” TPS is an immigrant program dating back to 1990.)

Donald Trump said recently, “I might be headed to Springfield soon for a rally, and I might not make it out. I’ll let you know.” JD Vance says: “You know what, I’ll call them illegal.”

This rhetoric is terrifying but also a classic playbook of racial scapegoating in an attempt to pit local white populations against black or brown immigrants. I sincerely want to hope Americans can see through this naked attempt at racial othering in a last-ditch effort to get votes through racial scapegoating. It’s shameful.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Kamala tries to stay in hiding
James McDonald Henderson

It is readily apparent that Ms. Harris does not like or handle spontaneous situations well.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
LETTER: Hectoring us on road safety
Bert Woywod Las Vegas

Why on earth do we allow these huge 18-wheelers in the left lanes of our freeways? That’s like having a speeding missile on your back bumper.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
LETTER: The invective flies both ways
James Hutkin Henderson

Where is your editorial on Donald Trump and JD Vance toning down the rhetoric? Or are you tone-deaf to their remarks?

Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
LETTER: The Democratic ‘gift’ to America
Alan G. Smith Henderson

What are the people of Springfield to do? Kamala Harris expects these poor citizens to somehow feed, shelter, clothe, medicate and educate the 20,000 uninvited.

Tim Walz speaks to the media in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
LETTER: How about a Trump-Harris trade?
Edward Cotton Las Vegas

It appears to me that the vice president choices made by Donald Trump and Kamala Harris should be reversed.

MORE STORIES