LETTER: The real problem on the Strip is the resort fee

Frank Vignola Henderson
November 9, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

So many articles dealing with Las Vegas prices have been written. The fact that Strip executives are recognizing the issue is a start (Oct. 30 editorial). Yes, the cost of a bagel or bottle or water deserves attention. But nothing speaks to greed like the resort fee.

The healing process won’t begin for the consumer until casinos recognize that the resort fee signifies greed. People will pay more for a room as long as it’s up front and intellectually honest.

You want to win back the consumer? Relinquish resort fees and the boom will be back. But that doesn’t mean the cost of water and bagels is OK.

LETTER: Free parking on the Strip for locals
Gerald Malone Henderson

Recently, we locals got a wonderful surprise when we visited The Bellagio. Turns out the locals can park for free for three hours.

LETTER: Eastside Cannery is perfect for the homeless
David Livingston Las Vegas

Edward Vodek recent letter about the Eastside Cannery being considered for a shelter and rehabilitation center for the homeless was spot on.

LETTER: Charter schools aren’t great for teachers
Mick Kilburn Pahrump

When choosing to send your children to a charter schools, you might want to consider some of the derogatory aspects of being a charter school teacher.

