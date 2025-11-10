LETTER: The real problem on the Strip is the resort fee

So many articles dealing with Las Vegas prices have been written. The fact that Strip executives are recognizing the issue is a start (Oct. 30 editorial). Yes, the cost of a bagel or bottle or water deserves attention. But nothing speaks to greed like the resort fee.

The healing process won’t begin for the consumer until casinos recognize that the resort fee signifies greed. People will pay more for a room as long as it’s up front and intellectually honest.

You want to win back the consumer? Relinquish resort fees and the boom will be back. But that doesn’t mean the cost of water and bagels is OK.