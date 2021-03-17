LETTER: The real story behind Gov. Steve Sisolak’s “innovation zones.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Review Journal’s March 8 editorial described Gov. Steve Sisolak’s proposal for “innovation zones.” This is offering Nevada land for sale to tech companies to set up shop in Nevada, and they will be considered their own “city” with all the benefits that designation would provide. In other words, they would be able to establish their own private government in return for providing diversification for Nevada’s economy.

Let’s get real. It’s obvious why Gov. Sisolak and supports this idea. It’s because it will add a new supply of future Democratic voters to Nevada. Presumably, any California tech company moving here would bring a majority of their employees with them. According to CNBC, in the run-up to the 2020 election, the employees of the following tech companies made the following political contributions:

Adobe – 98 percent donated to Democrats; Alphabet (Google) – 88 percent donated to Democrats; Apple – 84 percent donated to Democrats; IBM – 90 percent donated to Democrats; Microsoft – 85 percent donated to Democrats; Netflix – 98 percent donated to Democrats

Is it any wonder that Gov. Sisolak would welcome employees who donate to the Democrats?