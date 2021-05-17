LETTER: The real story behind Obama and the Iran cash

Mr. Obama was shrewd in getting hostages released along with the repayment. But it was Iran’s money anyway.

In his May 10 letter to the editor, Robert Goldstein revealed himself as a true “Trumper” when he stated that Barack Obama paid “$400 million to Iran.” What Mr. Goldstein fails to say is that it was Iran’s money being returned after the United States held it for decades after the taking of the U.S. embassy in Tehran.

Mr. Obama was shrewd in getting hostages released along with the repayment. But it was Iran’s money and, at some point — either through negotiation or arbitration — Iran was going to get it back anyway.