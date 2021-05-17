69°F
Letters

LETTER: The real story behind Obama and the Iran cash

Phil Ventura North Las Vegas
May 16, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Barack Obama. (The Associated Press)
In his May 10 letter to the editor, Robert Goldstein revealed himself as a true “Trumper” when he stated that Barack Obama paid “$400 million to Iran.” What Mr. Goldstein fails to say is that it was Iran’s money being returned after the United States held it for decades after the taking of the U.S. embassy in Tehran.

Mr. Obama was shrewd in getting hostages released along with the repayment. But it was Iran’s money and, at some point — either through negotiation or arbitration — Iran was going to get it back anyway.

