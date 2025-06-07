LETTER: The reality about Clark County School District finances

In response to your May 19 online story, “CCSD approves $4 billion budget for 2026 amid fiscal uncertainties”: In recent months, the narrative surrounding my tenure as chief financial officer of the Clark County School District has not been driven by facts. To clarify: At the May 19 special board meeting, the budget showed no deficit. Diane Bartholomew, interim CFO, confirmed, “At no time were we in a deficit.”

Claims of errors in forecasted teacher salaries are also unfounded. The trustees did not approve the contract with the Clark County Education Association until Jan. 25, 2024 — 10 days after the legal deadline for submitting salary forecasts. This contract included significant and well-deserved salary hikes for teachers. It covered two years and required substantial analysis to update cost projections. As such, forecasts were required and based on the best information available at the time.

When I became CFO in 2017, the district faced severe financial challenges. Reserves were $6.4 million — just six hours of operating costs. Over the next two years, the district cut $130 million to balance the budget. Through strategic planning and disciplined fiscal management, we provided raises consistently to all employees and built reserves to approximately $150 million by the end of 2024 — more than 20 times what I inherited. Under my leadership, the district achieved its strongest financial position in more than a decade.

I accepted the CFO role out of civic duty, not personal gain. My tenure should not be clouded by misinformation. It should be remembered for restoring financial stability and positioning the district for success. We must keep the district’s financial health a priority to ensure progress for students, educators and our community.