LETTER: The reality of state and local government policy in Las Vegas

Construction crews hoist a barrier, right, during a topping off ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix paddock building, on Thursday, April. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

After 25 years of living in the Las Vegas Valley, I can describe a major governmental policy in a single sentence:

Our (local, county, state) government uses tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands or millions of taxpayer dollars to “invest” in a sports-related or entertainment-related event or venue to which the vast majority of locals will be unable to afford to go.

It’s never described that way, of course, but that’s the reality.