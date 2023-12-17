LETTER: The reality of state and local government policy in Las Vegas
Who cares about the taxpayer locals?
After 25 years of living in the Las Vegas Valley, I can describe a major governmental policy in a single sentence:
Our (local, county, state) government uses tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands or millions of taxpayer dollars to “invest” in a sports-related or entertainment-related event or venue to which the vast majority of locals will be unable to afford to go.
It’s never described that way, of course, but that’s the reality.