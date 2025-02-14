LETTER: The reason behind Trump’s attack on USAID

What is the real issue Donald Trump and Elon Musk have with USAID? According to Google, the top recipients of USAID are Ukraine ($16 billion), Israel ($2.2 billion), Ethiopia and Jordan (each $1 billion). I believe that Mr. Trump and Mr. Musk are trying to minimize or cease aid provided to Ukraine to help Vladimir Putin (Russia) overcome the resistance. Without medical and food aid, the Ukraine government would have to settle unfavorably with Russia.