Letters

LETTER: The reason behind Trump’s attack on USAID

John Carrier Las Vegas
February 13, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

What is the real issue Donald Trump and Elon Musk have with USAID? According to Google, the top recipients of USAID are Ukraine ($16 billion), Israel ($2.2 billion), Ethiopia and Jordan (each $1 billion). I believe that Mr. Trump and Mr. Musk are trying to minimize or cease aid provided to Ukraine to help Vladimir Putin (Russia) overcome the resistance. Without medical and food aid, the Ukraine government would have to settle unfavorably with Russia.

LETTER: Living under Trumpism
Diane Rhodes Henderson

What is it called when a president is aided by unelected bureaucrats and unelected billionaires whom he brought in to carry out his will? Trumpism?

LETTER: Trump voters deserve him
J. Paul Blake North Las Vegas

Thomas Jefferson wrote, “The government you elect is the government you deserve.” It’s no surprise the signs of buyer remorse are already evident.

