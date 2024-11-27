LETTER: The Rebels have all but been forgotten
Where are the fans for UNLV men’s and women’s hoops?
Before the Raiders, Golden Knights, Aces and NASCAR came to Las Vegas, the UNLV men’s and women’s basketball teams were well represented by the Las Vegas community. Now that these pro sports teams have arrived, the UNLV basketball teams are almost forgotten. I have seen fewer people in the crowds supporting both programs in recent games. Las Vegas and the surrounding community need to start attending these games to show these teams that they are supported and have not been forgotten.