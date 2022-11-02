68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: The record-setting Biden presidency

Don Perry Las Vegas
November 1, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
President Joe Biden jogs across the South Lawn of the White House to speak with visitors before ...
President Joe Biden jogs across the South Lawn of the White House to speak with visitors before boarding Marine One, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

With Election Day nearing, it is time to evaluate what this Democratic president and his Democratic-led House and Senate have delivered to the American citizen. What they have delivered is record-setting: record gasoline prices, record inflation and trillions spent on green climate programs disguised as some type of relief for the average American.

But hold on. The record setting continues. We have a record rise in crime, a record number of illegal immigrants entering our country, record amounts of fentanyl and, sadly, a record number of overdose deaths.

This is a record that every citizen should remember on Election Day.

MOST READ
1
Tilman Fertitta acquires big Wynn Resorts stake
Tilman Fertitta acquires big Wynn Resorts stake
2
Bettor needs prop on ‘MNF’ to turn $7.77 parlay into $124K
Bettor needs prop on ‘MNF’ to turn $7.77 parlay into $124K
3
Howard Hughes Corp. breaks ground on community bigger than Summerlin
Howard Hughes Corp. breaks ground on community bigger than Summerlin
4
These license plates were too hot for the Nevada DMV
These license plates were too hot for the Nevada DMV
5
Reid airport slots fly past $1B in revenue
Reid airport slots fly past $1B in revenue
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
LETTER: Question 1 is misleading
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

It sounds great, but read the fine print. Trans men playing women’s sports?