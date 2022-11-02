LETTER: The record-setting Biden presidency

What they have delivered is record-setting: record gasoline prices, record inflation and trillions spent on green climate programs.

President Joe Biden jogs across the South Lawn of the White House to speak with visitors before boarding Marine One, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

With Election Day nearing, it is time to evaluate what this Democratic president and his Democratic-led House and Senate have delivered to the American citizen. What they have delivered is record-setting: record gasoline prices, record inflation and trillions spent on green climate programs disguised as some type of relief for the average American.

But hold on. The record setting continues. We have a record rise in crime, a record number of illegal immigrants entering our country, record amounts of fentanyl and, sadly, a record number of overdose deaths.

This is a record that every citizen should remember on Election Day.