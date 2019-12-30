LETTER: The ‘responsive’ Nevada Department of Transportation

So why is it waiting to make necessary HOV fixes?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In regard to Mick Akers Dec. 23 Road Warrior column: Mr. Akers relays that officials at the Nevada Department of Transportation listen to and consider input from drivers on our state’s roads. Mr. Akers advises us that six new entry/exit areas for local HOV lanes are now promised to be added this coming summer. Huh?

Why wait? Is it currently too cold to paint over the double lines, or does NDOT not have the funds to pay crews to make these much-needed changes?