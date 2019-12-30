36°F
Letters

LETTER: The ‘responsive’ Nevada Department of Transportation

G. Harry Ransom Las Vegas
December 29, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In regard to Mick Akers Dec. 23 Road Warrior column: Mr. Akers relays that officials at the Nevada Department of Transportation listen to and consider input from drivers on our state’s roads. Mr. Akers advises us that six new entry/exit areas for local HOV lanes are now promised to be added this coming summer. Huh?

Why wait? Is it currently too cold to paint over the double lines, or does NDOT not have the funds to pay crews to make these much-needed changes?

LETTER: Review-Journal stories provide perspective and appreciation
Joyce Cassen Henderson

Thank you for covering stories throughout 2019. The Review-Journal reporting on injuries, auto accidents and apartment fires burning and leaving residents without anything provides us an appreciation of plain everyday life. I am simply thankful for having enough food to eat, a roof overhead and to wake up in the morning and feel good.

LETTER: The D.C. feud
Bob Markworth Las Vegas

New names for the major political parties.