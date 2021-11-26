49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: The rich get richer with Build Back Better

David Lyons Las Vegas
November 25, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

The Build Back Better legislation that passed the House last week has me confused coming from a Democratic Party claiming that no one earning less than $400,000 will see a tax increase.

A provision calls for an $82 billion expenditure to hire thousands of IRS agents to monitor all bank transactions and demands that banks report that info to them. Hello? So if somehow you pay out $3,000 a month and show income of only $2,000, you can expect a knock on the door from Uncle Sam.

Meanwhile, another provision will eliminate the current limit of $10,000 on state and local tax deduction on federal income taxes. Hello? This helps only millionaires and billionaires.

The rich get richer, and the IRS is being sent to chase down everyday Americans at their expense. Perhaps we Nevadans need to contact our representatives in Congress and speak up.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Assistant coach doesn’t make trip to Dallas
Raiders report: Assistant coach doesn’t make trip to Dallas
2
Shooter remains at large in Summerlin restaurant killing
Shooter remains at large in Summerlin restaurant killing
3
What’s in a name? Ask the Nevada State Police
What’s in a name? Ask the Nevada State Police
4
CARTOONS: Thanksgiving dinner looks different this year
CARTOONS: Thanksgiving dinner looks different this year
5
Boulder City solar farm fined nearly $220k for air quality violations
Boulder City solar farm fined nearly $220k for air quality violations
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kamala Harris holds hands with Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
LETTER: Biden’s reckless spending and inflation
James McDonald Henderson

It’s easy to blame COVID for the high inflation we are experiencing. But the real problem are the emergency responses to COVID.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Mob rule destroys the justice system
P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas

This violence if we don’t get our way — the threats of burning, the death threats — make a mockery of the justice system if mob rule has the final say in jury verdicts due to intimidation.