LETTER: The rich get richer with Build Back Better

The Build Back Better legislation that passed the House last week has me confused coming from a Democratic Party claiming that no one earning less than $400,000 will see a tax increase.

A provision calls for an $82 billion expenditure to hire thousands of IRS agents to monitor all bank transactions and demands that banks report that info to them. Hello? So if somehow you pay out $3,000 a month and show income of only $2,000, you can expect a knock on the door from Uncle Sam.

Meanwhile, another provision will eliminate the current limit of $10,000 on state and local tax deduction on federal income taxes. Hello? This helps only millionaires and billionaires.

The rich get richer, and the IRS is being sent to chase down everyday Americans at their expense. Perhaps we Nevadans need to contact our representatives in Congress and speak up.