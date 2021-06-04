108°F
LETTER: The right to end the suffering

Sherry Hobbs Henderson
June 3, 2021 - 6:01 pm
 
Updated June 3, 2021 - 9:00 pm

Carmine A. DiFazio misses the point regarding Nevada’s right-to-die bill (Saturday letter to the Review-Journal) — and that is the word “right” not “obligation.”

No one is compelled to make that choice. It is — or should be, in my opinion — an individual’s “right” to determine when they have suffered enough and no longer want to prolong the inevitable.

One can rely on medical opinions, religious beliefs or a combination of the two. But the point is that when a person’s medical condition has advanced to the point of the end being a matter of months, weeks or days, and they only live with pain, it should be their decision when and if to end their life painlessly, with dignity and surrounded by loved ones.

