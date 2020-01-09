LETTER: The safety of Boeing’s 737 MAX 8

In his Friday letter to the editor (“Crash course”), David W. Huston asks: Who in their right mind would board a Boeing 737 MAX 8? I have more than 50 years of aviation experience, both as a private pilot and military helicopter pilot. I also have 30 years in aviation insurance. I would board that jet in a microsecond — as long as it is part of a U.S. airline’s fleet and has an American crew.