LETTER: The ‘science’ behind many COVID business restrictions

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thank you, King Sisolak, for finally “allowing” a family of five or six to sit together at a restaurant — although I am still curious as the why we had sit at two separate tables (three at one table and two at an adjoining table) until recently. Please explain the “science” behind this.

If the five of us eat together at home, breathe the same air in our home, sit on the same couch in our home and touch the same objects in our home, how is it that seating us separately prevents the spread of COVID-19? This puts us at two tables, with two different waitresses and talking across the spaces between our tables. The wait staff is getting one tip for two tables at a time when tips are crucial to them. The business is losing a table as well that could be filled with another family due to the pandemic occupancy constraints.

I’m all for science, but clearly, there is none at work here. I’d really like to know the governor’s thought process behind such an absurd “directive.” Thanks in advance.