LETTER: The Scott Gragson DUI case

After reading the Sept. 24 article regarding the Scott Gragson DUI indictment (“Gragson files to dismiss DUI charge”), I can see that his attorneys must have gone to the Johnnie Cochran class on how to win every time.

You wait until the police gather everything, then you scroll through it piece by piece because people make mistakes during the investigation. Someone will not correctly dot the “i” or cross the “t.” Then they take a pinhole and turn it into a hole big enough to drive a semi through. Guilt is not their concern. It’s about winning — and no doubt they will.