LETTER: The scourge of Marxism

Quoting the late Henry Hazlitt, the brilliant and influential economist, journalist and philosopher:

“The whole gospel of Karl Marx can be summed up in a single sentence: Hate the man who is better off than you are. Never under any circumstances admit that his success may be due to his own efforts, to the productive contribution he has made to the whole community. Always attribute his success to the exploitation, the cheating, the more or less open robbery of others. Never under any circumstances admit that your own failure may be owing to your own weakness, or that the failure of anyone else may be due to his own defects — his laziness, incompetence, improvidence or stupidity.”

Is there any question as to where critical race theory and the DEI movement came from?