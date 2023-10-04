70°F
Letters

LETTER: The Senate dress code and school discipline

Gerry Kulz Las Vegas
October 3, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 

Your Sept. 22 editorial stated that there were more than 30,000 suspensions in the Clark County School District for 2017-18 academic year. It was surmised that the removal of secondary deans gave the green light to students to act however they wished without consequence. This number shocked me but was not surprising considering the other article about the Senate dress code. The Senate temporarily changed the rules to accommodate one dissident senator who refused to wear a suit and voted from the doorway of the chamber. What does that show our children about discipline?

